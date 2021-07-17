Tokyo Olympics 2020: Ravi Dahiya focuses on footwork and reaction timing in Russia

Ravi Dahiya was extremely disappointed after settling for a silver medal at the Poland Open Ranking Series held last month. He was the favorite to win gold but his failed leg defense and slow reflexes cost him dearly. Incidentally, none of the two traits are associated with Ravi Dahiya.

In fact, he is one of the most agile wrestlers in the world and is known for his quick reactions and relentless attacks. To regain his lost form, he has now taken up a new training method that will help him sharpen his instincts and also footwork,

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Ravi Dahiya revealed:

“My training is going well. We are all working hard. The Poland Open gave me time to introspect my shortcomings. I am working on my movement and reaction timings a lot. These two areas were heavily exposed in Poland and can be detrimental at the Tokyo Olympics too if not worked upon.”

Ravi Dahiya, who competes in 57kg, is currently training in Vladikavkaz with his Russian coach Kamal Malikov.

The 23-year-old said the lack of international exposure and proper sparring partner resulted in a drop in form but he is slowly getting back on track.

“Individual training is important. Last month, when I should have been nearing my peak, I was way off it. I had a mountain to climb after the Poland Open performance. Training in Russia has helped me get better sparring partners. I will be able to hit the peak at the Tokyo Olympics now,” he added.

Staying calm will be key for Ravi Dahiya at Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya will be one of the favorites to win a medal in his weight category. However, he will need to be wary of world champion Zaur Uguev (RUS), world medalist Nurislam Sanayev (KAZ) and world silver medalist Suleyman Atli (TUR).

These wrestlers are superior on the ground and Ravi Dahiya will need to be on his toes for the entire six minutes of the bout.

The 26-year-old, though, feels that the Olympics is just like any other competition where he needs to be at the top of his game.

“I know I faltered close to the Tokyo Olympics. But it was good I did. I got the time to work on myself. Yes, it is the Olympics but we are treating it just like any other competition. I just need to stay calm and focused,” he says.

Ravi Dahiya will leave for Moscow on June 24 along with Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg). The three wrestlers will then leave for the Tokyo Olympics on June 26.

