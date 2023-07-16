Resilient Sangeeta Phogat clinches bronze at Hungary Ranking Series Wrestling event

Sangeeta Phogat, who was part of the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wins bronze in the Hungary Ranking Series' 59 kg category. Despite facing an initial defeat by fall against American Jennifer Page Rogers, Sangeeta fought back and emerged victorious in the bronze medal play-off.

In her first bout, Sangeeta experienced a swift loss as the American wrestler executed a right leg attack, resulting in a takedown and subsequent pinning of Sangeeta. However, she quickly regrouped for her second match against Brenda Olivia Reyna from the United States.

Showing improved movement and determination, Sangeeta secured a 4-2 lead by the break and continued to dominate, ultimately winning the bout by technical superiority. Progressing in the six-wrestler draw, Sangeeta faced Poland's Magdalena Urszula Glodek in the semifinals.

Despite her valiant efforts and leading twice with scores of 2-0 and 4-2, Glodek's counter-attacks proved successful, resulting in a close 6-4 victory for the Polish wrestler. Undeterred by the semifinal loss, Sangeeta entered the bronze medal play-off against Hungarian competitor Viktoria Borsos, the U-20 World Championship silver medalist.

Sangeeta quickly took the lead with a well-executed takedown, and although Borsos fought back to tie the score at 2-2, Sangeeta launched a relentless offensive. With determination and skill, she managed to breach Borsos' defense, securing a 4-2 lead and ultimately clinching the bronze medal.

The bronze medal victory adds to Sangeeta's already impressive record, having previously won the National Championship in the 62 kg category. Her success in the 59kg division further solidifies her position as a formidable wrestler capable of competing at an international level.

Indian Wrestling contingent reduces as Wrestlers withdraw from Budapest Ranking Series

Several Indian wrestlers were expected to participate in the Budapest Ranking Series tournament, but at the last moment, they withdrew, leaving Sangeeta Phogat as the sole Indian representative.

The original list of competitors included Sarita Mor in the women's 59 kg category, Sujeet in the men's 65kg category, and Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar in the 87 kg category. However, they decided not to participate in the event.

Sangeeta Phogat, competing in the women's 59 kg category, will be the only Indian wrestler in action in Budapest. Her sister, Vinesh Phogat, also backed out of the tournament, further reducing the Indian contingent.