"Sad thing that the future of wrestling is in the dark" - Vinesh Phogat after Sanjay Singh's victory in WFI elections

World Championships and Asian Games medalist Vinesh Phogat said there is little hope for a better future for Indian wrestlers following the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) results on Thursday (December 21) in New Delhi.

Head of Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Federation Sanjay Singh swept the elections 40-7 against former Commonwealth Games medalist Anita Sheoran in a two-candidate race to the WFI presidency post. Singh is close to former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment and molestation against some female wrestlers.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital soon after the WFI elections results, Vinesh Phogat said:

"There are very few hopes, but still we are hoping that we will get justice. It's a very sad thing that the future of wrestling is in the dark. We don't know where to go and express our grief."

The 29-year-old added:

"It's unfortunate that such people are getting elected to such positions in the country. Now, girls will be harassed again. It's sad that even after fighting against it, we couldn't bring any changes. I don't know how to get justice in our own country."

Vinesh, along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, staged a six-month protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi with the primary demand being Brij Bhushan's exit as WFI chief.

Sakshi Malik announces retirement from wrestling

Sakshi Malik, who won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced her retirement from the contact sport, expressing her refusal to compete under a system run by a close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh.

"If Brij Bhushan Singh’s business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," a teary-eyed Sakshi Malik told media persons in the same press conference where Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were present on the desk.

Sakshi will finish her career at the age of just 31, having won an Olympic medal, three Commonwealth Games medals, including a gold in Birmingham last year, and four Asian Championship medals.