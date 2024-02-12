Sakshi Malik expresses disappointment over PT Usha and Mary Kom for remaining silent in sexual harassment case

India’s Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik expressed her disappointment at iconic sportspersons PT Usha and Mary Kom for remaining silent in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Bhushan Sharan Singh. Malik claimed that the duo supported the female wrestlers who came forward initially but did not "stand by" them.

The former wrestler made the comments at Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) 2024 at Kanakakkunnu, Kerala.

Sakshi, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, stated that PT Usha and Mary Kom were inspirations to numerous Indian sportspersons. But she also criticized them for not raising their voice for female wrestlers despite being aware of their challenges.

"PT Usha madam had visited our protest venue. We told her in detail about our issues. She could have supported us. But she remained silent despite assuring us that she would stand by us and extend all help," Malik stated at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters.

Sakshi also recalled that Mary Kom became "very emotional" upon hearing the accounts of woman wrestlers’ ordeals. She added:

"After listening to the stories, she became very emotional like I am sorry, feel so bad she also said she would stand by us."

Mary Kom’s silence frustrated the protesting wrestlers

Sakshi went on to add the wrestlers were frustrated and angered over Mary Kom's silence regarding the incidents.

"Even she didn't speak for us and remained silent," she claimed during the event.

Malik announced retirement from amateur wrestling in December 2023 to mark her protest against Sanjay Singh's election as the new WFI president. Bajrang Punia had returned his Padma Shri award to the government in protest over the same.

Along with other Indian wrestlers, Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi had organized a sit-in protest in New Delhi demanding the arrest of Bhushan after he was accused of sexual harassment against female wrestlers.

Furthermore, Sakshi shared how the 14 female wrestlers who came forward with their complaints were threatened and pressured to retract their reports, leaving only six to stage the protest.

"Even a minor, who filed a POCSO case, was threatened to retreat. They have their whole career before them, and they are scared", she concluded.

She also expressed the disappointment felt by the protesting wrestlers when their request for a female WFI president was denied. Instead, Sanjay, reportedly a close aide of Bhushan, was named the president.