Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat opt out of Asian Games 2023 Trials

The protest by some Indian wrestlers against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has had significant repercussions for the Asian Games selection trials.

Two prominent protesters, Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat, refrained from participating in the trials, ruling themselves out of contention.

During the trials, the women's 57kg category witnessed dramatic upsets as World Championship medalists Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor suffered defeats, leading to their elimination. Anshu lost 4-6 to Sarita in the opening round, while Sarita was later beaten 9-6 by Mansi.

The selection trials held immense importance in finalizing the Asian Games wrestling contingent. The Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) ad-hoc committee oversaw the federation's day-to-day affairs during these crucial trials.

The absence of notable athletes and unexpected eliminations added unpredictability to India's wrestling representation at the Asian Games. Wrestling enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the final contingent announcement, hopeful to witness India's regional sporting prowess.

While protests raised concerns and altered the trajectory of the trials, they also highlighted the significance of fair and transparent selection processes in sports. As India prepares to compete against top athletes from Asia, the spirit of sportsmanship and the pursuit of excellence will undoubtedly be on full display.

Delhi High Court upholds exemptions: Implications for Indian wrestlers at Asian Games

The Delhi High Court upheld the exemptions granted to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The court's decision was announced on the same day as the selection trials held at the Indira Gandhi indoor stadium.

With the court's ruling, Antim Panghal qualified as a standby wrestler in Vinesh's women's freestyle 53 kg category by winning the trial. If Vinesh chooses to withdraw from the Asiad, Antim will represent the country in her place.

Trials for the men's freestyle team are scheduled for the next day. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will then forward the final entries, including the names of the Indian wrestlers, to the Asian Games organizing committee.

In Bajrang Punia's men's 65kg division, the winner of the trial will serve as his standby wrestler, ready to step in if needed. The court's decision to maintain the exemptions of Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat has significant implications for Indian wrestling at the upcoming Asian Games.

Both wrestlers are renowned for their exceptional skills and have previously showcased their talent on the international stage. By granting exemptions to these accomplished athletes, the Indian authorities have acknowledged their potential to bring home medals from the Asian Games.