Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar re-elected as SGFI president  

The School Games Federation of India (SGFI) have re-elected two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar as its president. The election was conducted under the supervision of retired Supreme Court Judge BS Mathur.

The election, which was held as per the 2011 National Sports Development Code of India, also saw Vijay Sanatan and Surendra Singh Bhati become the secretary and treasurer restively. Eight vice-presidents, eight joint-secretaries, and six executive members were also elected.

The election was held earlier in Tamil Nadu last year in December 29 and 30. But the Ministry of Sports declared it null and void, citing it wasn't conducted as per Sports Code 2011.

As per the December results posted on the SGFI website, V Ranjith Kumar was elected president along with Alok Khare (secretary-general) and Mukhteh Singh Badesha (treasurer).

“We have followed the sports code and ac­cordingly elected our office bearers. We hope to work for the deve­lo­p­m­ent of sports for the students across the country,” Sushil Kumar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

It is also understood that the SGFI left out candidates who have been charged with misconduct recently, according to the Ministry of Sports’ directive.

What's next for Sushil Kumar?

Sushil Kumar will be the star attraction in the men’s wrestling trials, scheduled to take place in New Delhi on March 16 for the Asian Olympic qualifiers. However, he is yet to confirm his participation in the event, according to Wrestling Federation of India Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar.

Till now, four Indian wrestlers – Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg) - have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. 38-year-old Sushil Kumar is also one of the favorites to qualify for the mega event..

“We haven’t received any confirmation from Sushil till now. The trials are on March 16 and he can put his name anytime he wants before March 16,” Tomar said.

If Sushil Kumar participates in the trails, he will receive tough competition from Narsingh Yadav, Jitender Khanna, and Sandeep Singh Mann in the men's freestyle 74kg weight category.