Six Indian wrestlers to train and compete in Romania ahead of Asian Games

With the 2023 Asian Games right around the corner, the Indian Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on Friday, August 11, that six Indian wrestlers competing in the Greco-Roman event will be sent to Romania for a 15-day training camp. The wrestlers will be accompanied by three support staff members.

While in Romania, the athletes will have their costs covered by the ministry. This will include airfare, boarding and lodging, training costs, and a daily allowance.

The wrestlers are being sent to Romania under the Assistance to National Sports Federation scheme, in an effort to help them prepare for the upcoming Asian Games.

The athletes that have gone to Romania include Gyanendar (60 kg), Neeraj (67 kg), Vikas (77 kg), Sunil Kumar (87 kg), Narinder Cheema (97 kg), and Naveen (130 kg).

While there, the six wrestlers will also participate in the Ion Cornianu and Ladislau Simon event that will take place between August 18 and 20.

The training camp and bout of competition will no doubt prove to be an important step in helping Indian wrestlers secure their position on the podium come the Hangzhou Games.

Full list of Indian wrestlers at the 2023 Asian Games

With preparations in full swing, there will be 18 Indian wrestlers in action at the Asian Games. These wrestlers were selected by trials held in July.

The Indian Greco-Roman wrestling squad consists of Gyanender (60 kg), Neeraj (67 kg), Vikash (77 kg), Sunil Kumar (87 kg), Narinder Cheema (97 kg), and Naveen (130 kg).

Meanwhile, wrestlers Pooja Gehlot (50 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Mansi Ahlawat (57 kg), Sonam Malik (62 kg), Radhika (68 kg), and Kiran (76 kg) will represent the nation in the women's freestyle event.

And last but not least, the Men's Freestyle team is made up of players such as Aman Sehrawat (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg), Yash (74 kg), Deepak Punia (86 kg), Vicky (97 kg), and Sumit (125 kg).