Sports Ministry approves WFI to send Indian wrestlers for Asian Championships 2025 [Reports]

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has received approval from the Sports Ministry to send Indian wrestlers for the Asian Championships 2025. The tournament is scheduled to take place in Amman, Jordan, from March 25 to 30. WFI president Sanjay Singh confirmed the development on Wednesday, March 5.

Ad

A sports ministry official, speaking to Hindustan Times, assured that the interests of Indian wrestlers would not be compromised.

“We are clear that the athletes’ interests will not be harmed. India will certainly compete at the Asian Championships,” the official stated.

Despite the approval, WFI remains suspended by the Sports Ministry since December 2023. The global governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), recognizes the WFI, but the Indian body’s issues with the ministry have affected wrestlers’ participation in international events.

Ad

Trending

The Asian Championships is a crucial tournament, as it serves as a mandatory event for wrestlers aiming to qualify for the World Championships later in the year. Indian wrestlers have already missed two key ranking series events this year, one in Zagreb, Croatia, and another in Tirana, Albania, after failing to secure ministry clearance.

Selection process for Asian Championships 2025

The deadline for sending entries to the Asian Championships was March 5, but teams can still make changes until March 18, a senior wrestling official confirmed. Reports indicate that the WFI had submitted the same team for approval that was selected for last month’s Tirana Ranking Series. However, the Sports Ministry had earlier instructed the WFI to follow proper selection procedures before finalizing the squad.

Ad

WFI will conduct the Federation Cup on March 8 and 9 in Jalandhar to ensure a transparent selection process. Top Indian wrestlers such as Antim Panghal, Udit, and Sujeet Kalkal are expected to compete, while Aman Sehrawat and Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia are likely to skip the event.

Following the Federation Cup, the top three finishers in each weight category and medalists from the National Championships held in December will participate in a talent hunt. The final team for the Asian Championships will be selected based on performances in this talent hunt, which is scheduled for March 11 and 12 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

“The talent hunt will be held on March 11 and 12 at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Stadium. There will be 4-6 wrestlers in each weight class across freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women categories,” Sanjay Singh said, confirming the selection process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback