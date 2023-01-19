WFI asked to furnish an explanation within 72 hours, women’s national wrestling camp in Lucknow cancelled

The sports ministry has taken a serious view of the elite Indian wrestlers protesting against the functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and sought an explanation from the national governing body of wrestling in India.

In a communication to the WFI late Wednesday evening, the sports ministry stated the well-being of athletes as a major driving factor behind asking the federation to hand out an immediate explainer on the matter.

“If the WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, the ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the 2011 national sports development code,” the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

India’s two-time Olympian and world medal winner, Vinesh Phogat, Olympian Sonam Malik and Olympic Games medalist Bajrang Punia were among others who staged a protest on Wednesday at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the alleged arbitrary functioning of the WFI.

The agitated wrestlers in the press conference also alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers by WFI officials during the national camp.

Women's national camp cancelled in view of protests

The sports ministry has also cancelled the national women’s camp beginning Wednesday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Campus in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 41 female wrestlers and 13 coaching staff were shortlisted to attend the national camp in preparation for the upcoming international competitions, including the World Ranking Series in Croatia starting February 1.

The sports ministry has directed the executive director of the National Center of Excellence (NCOE) in Lucknow to provide facilities to those female wrestlers who have already arrived at the venue of the national camp.

“Necessary information regarding the cancelation of the national coaching camp has been sent to other wrestlers,” the sports ministry said in a press release.

