Sports Ministry lifts WFI’s suspension; issues new set of guidelines to organize tournaments

The Sports Ministry has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), allowing it to resume operations. The decision was announced on Tuesday, March 11, enabling the federation to organize domestic tournaments and select teams for international competitions.

The ministry had suspended WFI on December 24, 2023, citing irregularities in its decision-making and violations of established rules. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was then directed to form an ad-hoc committee to handle the federation’s daily operations.

The ministry acknowledged WFI’s efforts to address concerns and ensure compliance with regulations. In an official letter, it stated (via The Hindu):

“In view of the findings of the Spot Verification Committee, the compliance measures undertaken by the WFI, and in the larger interest of Indian sports and athletes, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports hereby revokes the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) issued vide order of even number dated 24.12.2023 and restores its recognition as the National Sports Federation (NSF) for wrestling with immediate effect with the following directions.”

Conditions imposed on WFI

The Sports Ministry has issued strict guidelines to ensure the smooth and transparent functioning of the federation:

“The WFI must revert the amendments carried out during the suspension period and have a balance of power among the designated office bearers and provide checks and balances in the decision-making process and this process should be completed in 4 weeks.

“Any person who is not elected as an office bearer, as also the suspended/terminated salaried officials of the WFI must remain completely disassociated from the Federation and its affiliate units. The EC of WFI must give an undertaking in this regard within 4 weeks. Any violation of the undertaking will invite appropriate legal action, including the action under the Sports Code.

“The WFI must ensure that selection for all international events should be done in a free, fair, and transparent manner as per the extant provisions of the Sports Code and the other latest instructions issued in this regard along with regulations issued from time-to-time by the UWW.”

The letter further emphasized that WFI must “ensure adherence to the Sports Code, principles of good governance, and athlete welfare policies.” The decision has been approved by the competent authority.

