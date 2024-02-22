Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Kumari in Dangal, no more

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played the role of young Babita Kumari Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, passed away on Friday, February 16, in Delhi at the age of 19.

Aamir Khan's production house confirmed the news via X (formerly Twitter).

"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts May you rest in peace.”

Suhani’s father, Sumit Bhatnagar, has confirmed the reason behind her death. He informed the media that two months ago, the young actress started experiencing swelling in her hands. Although they initially considered it normal, the swelling spread to her other hand, eventually affecting her entire body.

Regrettably, her illness went undiagnosed despite consulting several doctors. A few days ago, she was admitted to AIIMS, where tests revealed that she had dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease.

The only treatment for dermatomyositis is steroids. However, after receiving steroids, her body’s immune system weakened. The compromised immunity led to complications with her lungs, causing breathing problems. Tragically, on the evening of February 16, Suhani Bhatnagar was declared dead.

Suhani Bhatnagar was chosen for Dangal from among 25,000 children

Suhani Bhatnagar's mother spoke with great pride about her daughter, highlighting her early start in modeling. She claimed that Suhani was chosen for Dangal from among 25,000 children.

She also stated that Suhani was pursuing a course in Mass Communication and Journalism and was in her second year. She wanted to complete her studies and then work in films.

Suhani gained widespread recognition after portraying the role of young Babita Kumari Phogat in the 2016 film Dangal. Suhani then took a break from acting to focus on her studies.

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari also reacted to the tragic news.

"Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family," he said.