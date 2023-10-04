Sunil Kumar ends 13-year medal drought for India after winning bronze in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Asian Games 2023

Indian wrestler Sunil Kumar achieved a historic feat by winning the nation's first Greco-Roman wrestling medal in 13 years at the Asian Games 2023. In the 87kg category, Sunil's bronze medal triumph resulted from weeks of rigorous training and a strategic display of ground defense.

Sunil's journey to the bronze medal began with a closely contested 4-3 win over China's Fei Ping, followed by a technical superiority win over Tajikistan's Sukhrob Abdulkhaev. The Indian grappler secured this win in the first period of the quarterfinal match.

A closer look at the bronze medal match

In the bronze medal match against Kyrgyzstan's Atabek Azisbekov, Sunil Kumar engaged in a tactical bout that showcased his newfound prowess in defense from the ground position.

The match ultimately ended with a score of 2-1 in Sunil's favor, as he successfully thwarted Azisbekov's attempts to gain points from ground positions.

Sunil's defensive strategy was nothing short of impressive. Throughout the match, he continually circled to his right, denying Azisbekov the opportunity to gain a grip and lift him from the ground. This strategic manoeuvre prevented his opponent from executing scoring moves effectively.

The match's early stages saw Azisbekov earn a passivity point in the first period, securing the initial advantage. Sunil, undeterred, capitalized on Azisbekov's passivity to level the score, as the majority of the bronze play-off was characterized by cautious, defensive manoeuvres.

In a pivotal moment, the Indian camp successfully challenged the referee's decision to award two points to Azisbekov, who had seemingly thrown Sunil out, but lacked control over the push-out move.

This challenge further solidified Sunil's position, as he was already ahead on other criteria. The match culminated with Sunil Kumar earning the decisive point towards the end, as Azisbekov's challenge proved unsuccessful.

The victory by Sunil Kumar represents a significant milestone for Indian Greco-Roman wrestling. This is a code where the country's grapplers have historically struggled with defense from the ground position.

Sunil underwent intensive training in Azerbaijan, where he practised extensively with top wrestlers, including the world champion in his weight category.

Sunil Kumar's triumph at the Asian Games brings immense pride to India. The win marks a significant moment in India's Greco-Roman wrestling history, ending the 13-year drought for a medal in this event at the Asian Games.

The country hopes this win is also the start of a new chapter in the event for the country, one in which it won’t have to wait this long for a medal.