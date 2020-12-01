Two-time Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar has expressed that the coronavirus vaccine is necessary for the Olympic-bound athletes as the Tokyo Games 2020 are right around the corner. Sushil emphasized the importance of the vaccine as a lot of athletes have suffered from COVID-19. This, in turn, has immensely affected their training.

The Tokyo Olympics shifted to 2021, with the widespread bringing life to a halt. It could most likely be the finishing line for the 38-year-old Sushil Kumar if he aims to make it to the Games next year.

Sushil Kumar is the only Indian wrestler to win medals at two separate Olympics. He won the bronze medal in 2008 in Beijing. Then he won the silver four years later in London.

Vaccine should come early: Sushil Kumar

The wrestler higlighted many challenges for the Olympic-bound athletes that arose since the pandemic began.

"We are preparing for the Olympics and I feel that vaccine for Covid-19 is necessary because we are very close to the Games. Many of my teammates are infected due to this virus and it is a really tough situation for players. When athletes start training, at times there is a chance of them getting infected so it is really important that vaccine should come," he said to the ANI.

The Indian wrestler suffered from a hand injury earlier this year, which put brakes on his training for over three months. The good news is that he has fully recovered and is preparing to qualify for the Games next year.

His challengers include youngster Jitender Kumar and his old rival Narsingh Yadav, who is getting back after serving a four-year ban.

"Please be safe."

Sushil also appealed to the citizens and athletes to remain safe and stay under the safety protocols to avoid getting the infection.

"I would like to request citizens and athletes that please do follow all the norms and take proper care of your health because you are preparing for the Olympics, not for any state championship."

He concluded by saying that the players should focus on their safety and wait for the vaccine even if the training camps are getting organized with safety measures.

"Risk is there, everybody there is at risk. Wherever our camp is going on all precautions have been followed but that is also not working so you have to take care of yourself and wait for the vaccine."