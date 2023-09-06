"The biggest contenders for gold are Aman and Antim" - Yogeshwar Dutt names players who can win gold in wrestling at Asian Games 2023

Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, the well-known Indian wrestler, has put persistent belief in the capabilities of Aman Sehrawat and Antim Panghal, who are the two rising stars in the world of wrestling. Their mission is to grab the coveted gold medals at the esteemed 19th Asian Games 2023, set to begin in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8.

Antim Panghal, the challenging Indian wrestler, has already shown her prowess by defending her title at the U20 World Wrestling Championships successfully. It helped her secure India's third gold medal in Jordan.

Similarly, Aman Sehrawat accomplished a tremendous feat in the 57 kg category, outclassing Kyrgyzstan's Almaz Smanbekov in the fierce showdown of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023. The event was hosted in Astana, Kazakhstan and saw the rise of the Indian stars.

Yogeshwar, who is a respected figure in the wrestling world, voiced his confidence in these two tough athletes, proclaiming:

"I believe in Deepak Punia, Aman, and Antim Panghal. The biggest contenders for gold are Aman and Antim."

Yogeshwar Dutt takes pride in rising Indian stars ahead of Asian Games 2023

The veteran wrestler's positiveness is not misplaced, as he emphasises the soaring enthusiasm and confidence of India's athletes while highlighting their dedication to representing their country on the grandest stage. He proudly remarked on India's recent sporting achievements, including Neeraj Chopra's rise to the status of world champion in athletics.

On the other hand, Yogeshwar Dutt passionately endorses Indian wrestlers to vie under the country's flag at the Asian Games 2023, a view reflecting the collective aspiration to show India's superiority in the global sporting forum.

A grand send-off ceremony organized by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was attended by Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, IOA President PT Usha, and senior officials. The enthusiasm and perseverance of the 634 athletes set to don Indian jerseys across 38 various sporting fields were visible.

In practice for the impending Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, the IOA revealed the eagerly anticipated official ceremonial attire and playing kit, further blazing the spirit of collaboration and national pride.