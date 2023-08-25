"The tricolor has been insulted because of this mafia" - Vinesh Phogat slams Brij Bhushan Singh

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medalist wrestler Vinesh Phogat has strongly criticized former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is facing a provisional suspension from United World Wrestling (UWW) due to delayed elections.

"The amount of damage caused to Indian wrestling by Brij Bhushan Singh, if properly assessed, will come to light. The Tricolour has been insulted because of a mafia," wrote Vinesh Phogat on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Originally set for June, these elections were hampered by legal challenges from various state units. Despite rescheduling for August 12, the Punjab and Haryana High Court's intervention further postponed the WFI elections.

As a consequence, the UWW suspended the Indian body, necessitating Indian wrestlers to compete under the UWW flag internationally.

An ad hoc committee, formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on April 27, took charge of WFI's daily operations and elections. This committee was mandated to oversee fresh elections within 45 days. UWW had urged the IOA ad hoc committee in June to meet the deadline to avoid federation suspension.

The WFI's situation became uncertain when the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with the IOA, established an Oversight Committee. This move followed a protest by prominent wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, at Delhi's Janta Mantar.

Allegations of sexual harassment against female wrestlers and overall mismanagement were directed at Brij Bhushan Singh. The wrestlers demanded his removal from the post, leading to the Oversight Committee's involvement.

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat condemn WFI suspension as "Black Day" for Indian Wrestling

Expressing their dismay, Olympic bronze medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik joined Vinesh Phogat in condemning Brij Bhushan Singh. They lamented the suspension as a "black day" for Indian wrestling.

"Today is a black day for Indian wrestling. Because of Brij Bhushan Singh and his cronies, the country’s wrestlers will not be able to participate representing the Tricolour," wrote Bajrang Punia on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

The implications of this controversy extended to Indian wrestling stalwarts Yogeshwar Dutt and Kartar Singh, who also shared their reactions.

Yogeshwar, the bronze medalist from the 2012 London Olympics, expressed sorrow over the suspension's impact on Indians and wrestlers alike. He lamented the recent tarnishing of wrestling's reputation due to controversies around trials and sexual harassment cases.

The convergence of these issues has created a challenging phase for the sport, raising questions about its governance, ethics, and the well-being of athletes.

Kartar Singh, a two-time Asian Games gold medalist, underscored the irreversible damage that the suspension could inflict on Indian wrestling. He emphasized that this setback is not just about administrative matters but has far-reaching consequences for the sport's integrity and prospects.