"This injury has ruled out my participation now" - Vinesh Phogat withdraws from Asian Games 2023

India'a sensational wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday (August 15) announced that she will not be able to participate at the upcoming Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

According to Vinesh, on August 13, her left knee was injured in training and she would need surgery to recover. Due to this, she has had to pull out of the 2023 Asian Games.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medalist posted on her social media account:

"A couple of days ago on 13th August 2023, I injured my left knee in training. After doing the scans and examinations, the doctor has said that unfortunately, surgery is the only option for me to recover."

The 28-year-old will undergo a surgery on August 17. Therefore, she will not be able to defend the title that she won at the 2018 Asian Games.

"I will be undergoing surgery on 17th August in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed all concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games," she wrote.

The talented Indian wrestler further wrote in her post:

"I would like to request all the fans to continue supporting me so that I can make a strong come back to the mat soon and prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Your support gives me a lot of strength."

It is noteworthy that Vinesh Phogat and the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia were the two wrestlers exempted from the trails conducted for the Asian Games selection.

However, Vinesh will miss the Asian Games as mentioned in her post. Hence, the reserve wrestler Antim Panghal (in women's 53kg wrestling) will most likely be able to represent the country at the continental event.

Performance of Vinesh Phogat in major events

Vinesh Phogat has won several accolades so far in her career. She scripted history at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia by winning a gold medal in women's 50kg category (freestyle) by defeating the Japanese wrestler.

Thereafter, at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships held in Belgrade, she claimed a bronze medal in women's 53kg category.

In addition, the brilliant wrestler also clinched a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 53kg freestyle event.