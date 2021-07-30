"To Tokyo to claim what's ours": Bajrang Punia flies to Olympics 2021 shouldering India's gold medal hopes

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia flew from Russia to Tokyo to participate in the 2021 Olympics on July 29. The Indian wrestler posted a picture of himself before he was boarding the flight to Tokyo.

To Tokyo to claim what’s ours…. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sYBwEqXpAv — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 29, 2021

Bajaranj Punia posted the picture with the caption:

"To Tokyo to claim what's ours".

Bajrang Punia was spotted alongside wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia in the picture. The three Indian wrestlers were in Russia to prepare for the Olympics. Bajranj Punia had decided to stay in Russia and prepare for the Summer Games because he wanted to train against the experienced and champion wrestlers of Russia.

Bajranj Punia will be particparting in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling. Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be representing India in the men's 57kg and Deepak Punia will be seen in action in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling.

Seven wrestlers will be representing India at the Tokyo Games. They are: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dhaiya, Deepak Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Seema Bisla and Sonam Malik.

Why is Bajrang Punia a gold medal hopeful?

Bajrang Punia is one of the favorites to win a medal for India in Tokyo this year. Since 2016, he has claimed two Asian Championships gold medals. He has also been a two-time Commonwealth Championship gold medal winner.

In 2018, the now 27-year-old wrestler, returned with gold medals from the Asian and Commonwealth Games. At the 2018 World Championships, he clinched a silver medal. In 2021, he won the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Rome, Italy. Bajranj Punia has been a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) since November 2018.

For the Olympics, Bajrang Punia is seeded second in the 65kg weight category by United World Wrestling behind Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov.

Ahead of the Olympics, Bajrang Punia had a minor injury scare. The Indian wrestler injured his knee during a match against Abulmazhid Kudiev in a tournament in Russia. The injury did not deter Bajrang Punia for long and the wrestler was soon back on the wrestling mat.

Also read: Will Bajrang Punia win a medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Edited by Diptanil Roy