Indian wrestler fails dope test ahead of Tokyo Olympics 

Wrestling has once again become the center of attention after a Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian wrestler failed a dope test. According to a report by the Indian Express, the United World Wrestling (UWW) has provisionally suspended the wrestler (with effect from Thursday) after testing positive for a banned substance.

Eight Indian wrestlers have already confirmed their places at the Tokyo Olympics, which is set to start on July 23. However, one of the wrestler's participation is now in doubt after he failed the drug test.

WFI unaware of the incident

When Sportskeeda reached out to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the governing body said they were investigating the matter. Meanwhile, NADA has declined to comment on the matter. Notably, this is not the first doping test in Indian wrestling.

According to India's anti-doping agency report of 2019-20, wrestling was the third highest anti-doping rule violator after athletics and weightlifting. The sport, considered one of India's best chances for a medal at the Tokyo Games, had accounted for 12 rule violations during the said period. The latest incident will further tarnish the image of wrestling in the country and might even hamper the preparation of Indian wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who are expected to win medals in Tokyo.

Another Indian wrestler, Sushil Kumar, has recently been at the center of controversies after he was accused of murder. The 38-year-old, who has multiple medals at the Olympics, had been on the run from the police, but was finally caught a few days back.

Indian wrestlers and doping

This is the second consecutive time an Indian wrestler failed a drug test prior to the Games. In 2016, Narsingh Yadav, who had won India a quota in 74kg, failed the dope test prior to the Rio Olympics. The wrestler, however, maintained that he was innocent and it was two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar who had spiked his drink.

While NADA had cleared him of all charges, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) slapped him with a four-year ban and he was not allowed to participate in the 2016 Games. Narsingh Yadav made a return to wrestling last year but failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Edited by Samya Majumdar