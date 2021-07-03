Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian wrestlers face new challenge as Russia hit by COVID-19’s infectious Delta variant

India wrestlers in Russia, who are part of the Tokyo Olympics training camp, face a new challenge as the country battles the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the infectious Delta variant.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is keeping a close watch and is in contact with Ravi Dahiya (57 kg), Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and Deepak Punia (86 kg) as new positive cases continue to rise.

“We are keeping a close watch. For now, there is no need to worry as the place they are training is safe,” a WFI official told Sportskeeda.

Russia on Friday reported 679 COVID-19 deaths, a record number of pandemic-related casualties over a 24-hour period for the fourth day straight. The Soviet nation is the fifth-worst hit country by the highly infectious Delta variant.

Read: WFI plans training camp for Indian women's team in July ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Moscow has become the epicenter of the outbreak, reporting 6893 new cases in 24 hours. The Russian capital is racing to repurpose hospitals to treat patients.

“We’ll do everything possible not to declare a lockdown,” said Anastasiya Rakova, city’s deputy mayor, reported Reuters.

What is the challenge Indian wrestlers face ahead of the Tokyo Olympics?

The news of the outbreak of the Delta variant might put Russia on Japan’s red list for the Tokyo Olympics. The host country is already planning to have separate rules for Olympic athletes from the five countries hit by the new COVID-19 variant including India.

READ: 20 days to Tokyo Olympics 2020: The error that led to Anita becoming Vinesh Phogat

As per the new guidelines, athletes from Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will have to take daily virus tests for seven days before departure for the Tokyo Olympics.

Given the condition in Russia, the Japanese government might also put it in the same list.

Another headache is that Ravi and Deepak are still vulnerable to COVID-19. The duo have only got one dose of Covidshield, while the second jab will be given in Russia. WFI says they have got the arrangement done and will be fully vaccinated soon.

“We have talked to the authorities. They will get their second dose of Covidshield soon,” the WFI official added.

Bajrang Punia, meanwhile, is fully vaccinated. He is nursing a knee injury he suffered during the Ali Aliev Memorial tournament last month.

How is the COVID-19 condition in Vladikavkaz?

Vladikavkaz, capital of Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, is comparatively safe. This is the city where the Indian wrestlers are training ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The city recorded 24 new cases on July 2, and has an average of 19 in last week.

READ: Olympics ki Aasha: Can Bajrang Punia bring home an Olympic medal from the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Bajrang Punia’s coach, Shako Bentinidis, says they are taking all precautions and are focused on training for the Tokyo Olympics.

“Condition here (Vladikavkaz) is better. We are all fine and focused on Tokyo Olympics.”

Bajrang and Deepak will enter the Tokyo Olympics as the second seed in their respective weight divisions. Ravi, on the other hand, has been seeded fourth.

The wrestling event at the Tokyo Olympics will begin on August 1.

Edited by Rohit Mishra