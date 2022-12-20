Top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat doubtful for National Championships in Visakhapatnam

A 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games medalist in men’s freestyle category is among several elite Indian wrestlers that will likely skip the upcoming National Championships in Andhra Pradesh. This is despite the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) deeming the three-day championships, starting on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam, a mandatory event for all.

“Strict action will be taken against those failing to furnish genuine reason for skipping the national championships,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, president of WFI, told Sportskeeda last week.

Bajrang Punia, Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist in men’s 65kg freestyle, is among the big names doubtful for the National Championships. Last month, he was planning to compete in a wrestling competition in the USA, but cancelled his tour at the eleventh hour due to personal reasons.

Ravi Dahiya, the Olympic Games silver medalist in men’s 57kg, has been going through a lean patch. He has also decided to skip the national championships being held in Andhra Pradesh.

Top female wrestlers may also miss National Championships

Vinesh Phogat's participation is also under a cloud

Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat and Birmingham Commonwealth Games champion Sakshi Malik are also doubtful. Last month, Vinesh went to Europe for a fortnight-long altitude camp.

"She must be healthy and fit on her return from Europe. We don't know if she will compete in the nationals," a wrestling official associated with the national meeting said.

Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Anshu Malik, however, has been recovering from an elbow injury and will not compete in the domestic meeting starting on Wednesday.

Olympian Sonam Malik is another star female wrestler on the injury list. The promising freestyle wrestler from Haryana caused a flutter in the past when she defeated Rio Olympian Sakshi in key events, including the Tokyo Olympic Games selection trials.

However, a spate of injuries since the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, held last year, has temporarily hampered her progress. Earlier this month, the 20-year-old quit the Haryana State Wrestling Meet due to a shoulder injury.

“Sonam is yet to fully recover from an old niggle. She will not compete in the upcoming national wrestling championships,” Sonam’s coach Ajmer Singh told Sportskeeda over the phone from Sonepat in Haryana.

WFI plans to select medalists from each of the weight categories in both men's and women’s group during the National Wrestling Championships for next month’s coaching camp.

“In absence of star wrestlers, those on the fringes will certainly make best use of the national wrestling championships to showcase their talent,” national wrestling coach said.

