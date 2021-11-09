Top two wrestlers in nationals to win tickets to Commonwealth Wrestling Championships

The winners of gold and silver medals in each of the weight categories during this week's Senior National Wrestling Championships have a bonus gift in store. Nationals are being held in Uttar Pradesh and the top 2 will get direct entry to compete at next month's Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in South Africa.

The National Wrestling Championships is scheduled to be held from November 11 to 13 at Nandini Nagar Mahavidyalaya Campus in Gonda.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to select the top two wrestlers in each of the weight categories during the senior national competition for next month’s Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in South Africa. It was confirmed by Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of WFI.

“The WFI will send two teams for the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships being held in South Africa. The A team will be funded by the government, while the competitors of the B team will have to spend their own money to compete in the international tournament,” added Tomar.

Indian wrestlers usually dominate Commonwealth Wrestling Championships. A podium finish at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships means cash incentives from the government as well as from the respective departments.

“Indian team generally win gold or silver in their respective weight categories at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships. That is the main reason WFI is sending two teams. Medal winners earn cash incentives and promotions,” said a national level wrestling coach.

Tomar details how nationals will impact athlete selections

According to Tomar, WFI will also deliberate on selection criteria for major international competitions, including the Olympic Games.

“Selection criteria for major international competitions, including the Olympic Games, will be one of the points on the agenda during WFI meeting in Gonda,” said Tomar.

Post the Tokyo Olympic Games, there was a debate to conduct trials prior to sending the national squad to the Olympics. The idea was put forth to cross check the fitness of the wrestlers.

The Olympic quota is for the country and not for individuals. The WFI has a policy to allot quotas to the wrestlers who qualify for the Olympics.

“The WFI allots quota to the wrestlers who qualify for the Olympics. But WFI should change its policy and conduct fitness trials before finalizing the team,” said a senior wrestling coach.

Edited by Diptanil Roy