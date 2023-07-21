Twitter goes berserk as wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia are granted direct qualification to Asian Games 2023

Several junior wrestlers, coaches, parents, and fans have reacted after Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were awarded direct qualification for the Asian Games.
On Tuesday, July 18, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc panel awarded direct entries into the Asian Games for both Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. This was a decision taken without the consent of the chief coaches. While the two athletes will not participate in the Asian Games trials, other athletes will have to go through qualification to make it to the Asian Games.
The decision was taken just a few days before the trials for the wrestling squad for the Asian Games. This did not go well with their fellow wrestlers and coaches, who have threatened to take the matter to court.
Sakshi Malik opposes Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia's direct entry into Asian Games
Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has spoken against the exemption given to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. She joins the long list of young wrestlers, who are currently protesting against the decision.
Sakshi Malik opened up in a video, saying that she does not want to take away the right of any other wrestler by accepting direct qualification. She also added that she will not play in any tournament without going through the qualification process. Malik also mentioned that this decision from the ad hoc committee has caused a rift amongst the wrestlers.
Earlier, Antim Panghal questioned the trial exemption and added that Vinesh Phogat did not practice in the past year and has no achievement this year to get a direct qualification. She also alleged that Phogat got a raw deal even in the Birmingham Asian Games Trials. In frustration, the youngsters also asked if others should leave wrestling as they have been training hard for years.
Bajrang Punia, who participated in the protest to arrest Brij Bhushan, is in Kyrgyzstan for his training. Vinesh Phogat is in Hungary to prepare for the Asian Games.