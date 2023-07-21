Twitter goes berserk as wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia are granted direct qualification to Asian Games 2023

Several junior wrestlers, coaches, parents, and fans have reacted after Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia were awarded direct qualification for the Asian Games.

On Tuesday, July 18, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc panel awarded direct entries into the Asian Games for both Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. This was a decision taken without the consent of the chief coaches. While the two athletes will not participate in the Asian Games trials, other athletes will have to go through qualification to make it to the Asian Games.

The decision was taken just a few days before the trials for the wrestling squad for the Asian Games. This did not go well with their fellow wrestlers and coaches, who have threatened to take the matter to court.

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari @ishkarnBHANDARI Good Decision, same should be done by Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, fair chance and trail to determine best to represent India. twitter.com/ANI/status/168…

🇮🇳 Tina @tina661014 Wrestlers Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal have approached the Delhi High Court challenging the direct entry of wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat into this year's Asian Games.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the (WFI) to file its response today itself.

Bee @s_oworld Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia who were fighting for one kind of injustice are now totally silent on another kind of injustice. Junior WC Antim Panghal goes to court like another champion Nikhat Zareen had to against Mary Kom. Go girl! Fight twitter.com/newsarenaindia…

Shivani Gupta @ShivaniGupta_5



Without naming them, WFI ad hoc panel says entries for Asian Games for Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia already decided.



But selection trials will still be held for their categories and winners kept on standby. Another controversy brewing in Wrestling federation of India.Without naming them, WFI ad hoc panel says entries for Asian Games for Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia already decided.But selection trials will still be held for their categories and winners kept on standby. pic.twitter.com/41iaaN39Tv

Naren Mukherjee @NMukherjee6 Bail granted to Brijbhushan Sharan Singh in Harrasment case with terms and conditions.



Meanwhile wrestlers has started protesting IOC adhoc committee's decision to give direct entry to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in Asian games without trial 🙂🙂

Sayak Dipta Dey @sayakdd28



They cannot play the Asian Games without trials. Equality is everything. Make them try out.



#AsianGames2023 While Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have full rights to protest and Brijbhushan Sharan Singh must be prosecuted given the detailed allegations from wrestlers.They cannot play the Asian Games without trials. Equality is everything. Make them try out.

Karan Singh Parmar @IMParmar17

@BoriaMajumdar The ad hoc body running the #WrestlingFederation of India is said to have decided that Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will be automatic choices for the #AsianGames . The others in the squad will be chosen by the trials. For what did they get this reward?@BoriaMajumdar

Grapplingcommittee Ofindia @Grapplingcommi1 The biggest sin in Indian wrestling is sending Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia directly to the Asian Games without trials. The government is silent, shame on such a system pic.twitter.com/2jtIdJ2f27

Rao Rohit Pratap Singh Yadav @118131rohit According to me vinesh should step down from wrestling and give chances to young wrestler ANTIM PANGHAL, still I believed that non is better than Bajrang Punia right now in his weight category,if he gets his form at right time before World championship.

IamWatchingYou @NationPassion @ANI Let’s the sports minister @ianuragthakur know that we will not Support Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia in any games if they don’t face the trials.



Other Wrestlers in their category are being cheated of their ability to win a medal for the nation.

Sakshi Malik opposes Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia's direct entry into Asian Games

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has spoken against the exemption given to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. She joins the long list of young wrestlers, who are currently protesting against the decision.

Sakshi Malik opened up in a video, saying that she does not want to take away the right of any other wrestler by accepting direct qualification. She also added that she will not play in any tournament without going through the qualification process. Malik also mentioned that this decision from the ad hoc committee has caused a rift amongst the wrestlers.

Earlier, Antim Panghal questioned the trial exemption and added that Vinesh Phogat did not practice in the past year and has no achievement this year to get a direct qualification. She also alleged that Phogat got a raw deal even in the Birmingham Asian Games Trials. In frustration, the youngsters also asked if others should leave wrestling as they have been training hard for years.

Bajrang Punia, who participated in the protest to arrest Brij Bhushan, is in Kyrgyzstan for his training. Vinesh Phogat is in Hungary to prepare for the Asian Games.