Two-step selection process to finalize wrestlers for 2024 Summer Olympics

The upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics, set to begin on July 26, will witness wrestling events between August 5 and 11. As Grand Palais Éphémère in Champ de Mars, Paris, is set to welcome around 288 participants from various countries, Indian wrestlers will be among those to keep an eye on.

As per a recent development, a meticulous two-step selection process has been established to determine India's final roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Wrestlers securing quota places for their respective nations will take part in head-to-head battles in June against challengers. There, they will vie for an opportunity to don an Indian jersey with the winner making it to the grand stage.

Antim Panghal, who is a formidable force in the 53kg category, is currently the only athlete from India to have clinched a quota place so far. Yet, her journey to the 2024 Summer Olympics is not yet guaranteed.

She will also encounter a challenger on June 1 and the outcome will decide if Antim or her challenger will represent India, after clearing the two-step process.

Antim Panghal may face Vinesh Phogat as her challenger ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics

The 19-year-old wrestling prodigy, who is also a bronze medalist in the World Championships, could see herself in a contest with Vinesh Phogat, the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist. The decision on whether Vinesh will be the contender or the challenger will be made on May 31.

As the countdown for the 2024 Paris Olympics begins, 288 athletes are set to showcase their strength and prowess across 18 different weight categories. The wrestling events are poised to be a mix of freestyle and Greco-Roman competitions for men. On the other hand, women will only take part in the freestyle events.

A total of 18 gold medals will be up for grabs. Wrestling has been a staple in all editions of the mega sporting extravaganza with the only exception being the 1900 Olympic Games.