U15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023: India wins 8 medals on Day 2

The U15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023 is currently taking place in Amman, Jordan. The event is scheduled from July 12 to 20. The Indian contingent performed exceptionally on Day 2 of the tournament. A total of eight medals were added to the total medal tally, with five gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Japan currently tops the ranking table with 202 points, followed by India which sits in the second position having 195 points. Kyrgyzstan is placed behind India with 139 points at the U15 Asian Wrestling Championship.

SAI Media @Media_SAI of the U15 Asian Wrestling Championships & Team won 🥇 🥈& 🥉in Women's Wrestling events



Check the names of our medalists



Diksha: 🥇 in WW 33kg



Pooja: 🥇in WW 36 kg



Rachana: 🥇 in WW 39 kg



Dipanshi: 🥇in WW 42 kg



Ashvini Vishnoi: 🥇in WW 62 kg



Aditi… Dayof the U15 Asian Wrestling Championships & Teamwon🥈&🥉in Women's Wrestling eventsCheck the names of our medalistsDiksha: 🥇 in WW 33kgPooja: 🥇in WW 36 kgRachana: 🥇 in WW 39 kgDipanshi: 🥇in WW 42 kgAshvini Vishnoi: 🥇in WW 62 kgAditi… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Day was highlighted by the performance of women wrestlers of India. In the 33kg weight category, Diksha triumphed with a Gold. She defeated Japan's Nakanishi, Kazakhstan's Zhanargul, and Krygyztan's Asema in respective rounds to come out on top. She was followed by Nakanishi who had to confide with a silver.

In the 36kg category, Pooja clinched the gold medal. She surpassed Krygyztan's Asangazieva, Japan's Hibarino, and Kazakhstan's Dyanchenko to achieve the first position. Meanwhile, Rachana won a gold medal in the 39kg category. She defeated Uzbekistan's Shokhista Shonazarova in the finals. Krygystan's Baktybekova won the silver in her category.

In the 42kg category, Dipanshi triumphed to win the Gold. In the finals, she defeated Japan's Reisa Kojima and was followed by Kazakhstan's Burkutbayeva who won the silver. Another Gold was added to the tally by Ashvini Vishnoi. She came out on top against Krygyztan's Asamalikova in the 62kg category.

The only silver medal was won by Aditi Kumari in the 46kg category. While two bronze were clinched by Sandha and Tina Punia in the 54 and 58 kg categories respectively.

U15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023: Complete list of Indian Medalists on Day 2

Here is the complete list of all the Women Wrestlers U15 Asian Wrestling Championship:

Diksha - Gold Medal: 33kg category

Rachana - Gold Medal: 39kg category

Dipanshi - Gold Medal: 42kg category

Ashvini Vishnoi - Gold Medal: 62kg category

Aditi Kumari - Silver Medal: 46kg category

Tina Punia - Bronze Medal: 58kg category

Sandha - Bronze Medal: 54kg category

Poll : 0 votes