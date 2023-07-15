U15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023: Indian wrestlers grab more medals on Day 3

The U15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023 is underway in Amman, Jordan from July 12-20. Meanwhile, the Indian contingent is already up to the task of the medal hunt. On day 3 of the mega event, the young Indian Men Wrestlers added seven medals to the tally. There were three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze medals.

First off, Sitender won a gold medal in the 62kg category against some strong contenders. He was followed by Iran's Mohammadi (Silver) and Japan's Maruta (Bronze). Moving on, Sujay Nagnath also graced India with a Gold medal in the 68kg category. He was joined on the podium by Iran's Arsham Mustafa (Silver) and Tajikistan's Bakhromov (Silver).

Another Gold medal was clinched by Nikhil in the 85kg category. He got ahead of Uzbekistan's Bokhodirov (Silver) and Kazakhstan's Shalkharov (Bronze). The first silver medal was won by Anurag, who competed in the 57kg category. He was defeated by Amirmohhamad of Iran in the finals and had to confide with a silver.

The second silver medallist from the Indian contingent was Deepanshu. He took part in the 75kg category and was defeated by Japan's Kobayashi in the finals. He was followed by Ali Jilal of Iran with a bronze. The bronze medallists from the Indian contingent included Nishant in the 52 kg category and Naman Maan in the 41kg category.

These exceptional performances have ranked India in the number 1 position at the Ranking tables. They currently have 173 ranking points, the most by any team in the tournament. Followed by Iran with 171 and Japan with 145 at the U15 Asian Wrestling Championship.

U15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023: Complete List of Medalists from Day 3

Here is the list of all Indian Medalists from Day 3 of the U15 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023:

Sitender - Gold Medal: 62kg category

Sujay Nagnath - Gold Medal: 68kg category

Nikhil - Gold Medal: 85kg category

Anurag - Silver Medal: 57kg category

Deepanshu - Silver Medal: 75kg category

Nishant - Bronze Medal: 52kg category

Naman Maan - Bronze Medal: 41kg Category