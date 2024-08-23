U17 World Wrestling Championships: Indian women wrestlers secure four gold medals in Jordan

India's emerging talent shone at the U17 World Wrestling Championships. Women wrestlers Aditi Kumari, Neha, Pulkit, and Mansi Lather claimed gold medals in the tournament, held recently in Jordan. These young athletes showcased their prowess across different weight categories, securing top podium finishes.

Aditi Kumari dominated the 43kg category, executing a flawless performance to defeat Maria Louiza Gkika of Greece with a commanding 7-0 victory in the final. Neha, competing in the 57kg category, displayed exceptional technique and agility. She claimed a decisive victory over Japan’s So Tsuitsui in the final.

In the 65kg category, Pulkit faced tough competition from Daria Frolova, a neutral athlete, in a thrilling final bout. Despite conceding a few points late in the match, Pulkit held her ground and defended effectively to clinch the gold medal with a 6-3 victory. Mansi Lather capped off India's remarkable performance by winning a gold in the 73kg category.

India claim two bronze in men's division of U17 World Wrestling Championships

The men's division in the U17 World Wrestling Championships also saw commendable performances, particularly from Ronak Dahiya and Sainath Pardhi, who secured bronze medals, adding to India's medal tally at the championships.

Ronak Dahiya, competing in the 110kg Greco-Roman category, was a standout performer. He began his campaign with a decisive 8-1 victory over Artur Manvelian, followed by a commanding 10-1 win against Daniil Maslakou in the quarterfinals.

Although he faced a tough challenge in the semifinals, losing to Hungary's Czako Zoltan by a narrow 0-2 margin, Ronak showed immense resilience to secure a bronze medal, marking a significant achievement in his young career.

Sainath Pardhi, competing in the 51kg category, also made his mark with a determined performance. After a challenging bout in the repechage, Sainath defeated Domenic Michael by 7-1 before claiming the bronze medal by overcoming Yerassyl Mussan with a 3-1 win at the U17 World Wrestling Championships. His journey reflects the perseverance and fighting spirit that characterize Indian wrestling.

