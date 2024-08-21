U17 World Wrestling Championships: Kedar Ashok Kamble and Sainath Pardhi move to repechage; Gaurav misses out on a medal

India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers Kedar Ashok Kamble (45 kg) and Sainath Pardhi (51 kg) moved to the repechage rounds in their respective weight categories at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Jordan, Amman, on Tuesday, August 20. Earlier in the day, Ronak Dahiya (110 kg) won the bronze medal after defeating Turkey’s Capkan Emrullah by 6-1.

Moving into the details, Kedar Ashok defeated Sanad Hatem by 9-0 in the Round of 16. However, he suffered a defeat to Aslanbek Kostoev by 4-12 in the quarter-final. With Kostoev moving to the gold medal bout, Ashok will get a chance to bout in the repechage.

On the other hand, Sainath Pardhi lost to Turan Dashdamirov by 1-5 in the Round of 16. With Dashdamirov making the cut for the gold medal bout, Sainath will get a chance to bout in the repechage and stand a chance to win the bronze medal.

On the other hand, Ronak Dahiya defeated Artur Manvelian by 8-1 in the Round of 16. Later in the quarter-final, he bagged a technical superiority win over Daniil Maslakou by 10-1. In the semi-final, he suffered a defeat to Hungary's Czako Zoltan by 0-2 at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.

Other Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers bow out of the U17 World Wrestling Championships

In the 60 kg weight category, Gaurav defeated Marat Margiev by 7-4 in the Round of 16. However, he got eliminated after losing to Ilias Laaouina by 1-5 in the quarter-final. His repechage chances were also over after Laaouina lost to Vakhtang Lolua by 0-8 in the semi-final.

In the 71 kg weight category, Sachin Kumar suffered a loss to Giorgi Aldashvili by 3-6. On the other hand, Egypt’s Zeyad Adel Youssef Abdelfattah Mohamed defeated India's Lucky (92 kg) in the qualification bout.

In the repechage round, Anuj failed to live up to the expectations, losing to Dzhabrail Umkhadzhiev by 0-9. The other repechage rounds will take place on Wednesday, August 21.

Indian women wrestlers Aditi Kumari (43 kg), Neha (57 kg), Pulkit (65 kg), and Lather Mansi (73 kg) will compete on Day 3 of the U17 World Wrestling Championships

