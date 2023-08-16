U20 Wrestling World Championships: India clinch two medals on Day 2

Indian wrestlers impressed on day two of the U20 Wrestling World Championships, as Sagar Jaglan and Deepak Chahal clinched medals on Wednesday at Amman City in Jordan.

In the 79kg category, India's Sagar Jaglan finished as the runner-up to secure the silver medal. Ibragim Kadiev won the final by defeating the Indian teenager due to technical superiority by 4-1.

The 19-year-old had a great tournament, where defeated Ahmet Yagan of Turkey by 11-1 in the Quarterfinal and Matthew Arthur Singleton of the USA in the semifinal by 16-6.

Notably, this is the second consecutive silver medal for the young wrestler. He ended up as the runner-up in the U20 and U15 Asian Championships in Jordan in July. Jaglan lost the final to Safijahanshahi Farzad Jafar.

Deepak Chahal wins Bronze in U20 Wrestling World Championships

Deepak Chahal added another medal to India's tally as he grabbed the bronze medal in the 97kg Freestyle category in Jordan. The Indian youngster defeated Uladzislau Kazlou by 9-8 via VPO1 (Victory by Points with Technical Points) in the Bronze medal match.

The teenager lost his quarterfinal match to Ukraine's Ivan Prymachenko by 8-4. However, he won the Repechage game by a massive 11-0 against Egypt's Mohamed Mostafa Salaheldin.

Earlier, in the U20 Wrestling World Championships, India's Sagar lost his bronze medal by 0-10 to Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Jumanazarov. Also, in 86kg, India's Mukul Dahiya lost his 4th-round match to Amirhossein Rahmat earlier in the tournament.

The final of the 61 kg freestyle competition will take place on Day 3, Thursday, and will feature India's Mohit Kumar. He will take on Eldar Akhmadudinov in the final of U20 Wrestling World Championships.

The Day 3 of the Championships will also feature the bronze medal match involving India's Jaideep. He will take on Kazakhstan's Zhakshylyk Ruslanovich for the medal. Jaideep lost his quarterfinal match to USA's Mitchell Owen Mesenbrink by 0-11.

He pulled things back to win the Repechage game against Elkhan Garayev by VFA, 6-5. Mitchell Owen, who defeated Jaideep earlier, will meet Hossein Abbas Mohammad in the final.