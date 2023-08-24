In an unsurprising development, the WFI has been suspended by United World Wrestling, the governing body of the sport.

This means that Indian wrestlers will be competing under a neutral flag in the foreseeable future, including the Wrestling World Championships. This move comes due to the Wrestling Federation of India's failure to host timely elections to choose a new governing body.

United World Wrestling had given WFI a warning earlier in the year that a failure to adhere to the timeline for the elections might lead to suspension.

"UWW will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected," UWW stated on May 30.

"Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year," the statement continued.

Given the Wrestling Federation of India's suspension, if an Indian wrestler finishes on the podium at the world championships, there will be no flag hoisted or anthem played. Alongside India, athletes from Russia and Belarus will also be competing under a neutral flag.

Ongoing controversy regarding the WFI elections

The Wrestling Federation of India's elections were originally slated for June but protests from wrestlers and legal petitions from certain states have caused multiple delays in the process.

The most recent date for the elections was announced as August 12, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the elections. New dates for the WFI elections are yet to be announced.

In the running for president are Sanjay Kumar Singh and former wrestler Anita Sheoran. Sanjay Singh is a close aide of Brij Bhushan, the former president accused of sexual harassment. Wrestler Bajrang Punia made it clear that he was unhappy with the possibility of Singh becoming president.

Meanwhile, Sheoran, who is a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, has the backing of six wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik.