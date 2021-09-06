USA to hold Wrestling World Championship Trials on September 11

USA Wrestling (USAW) will hold team trials for the upcoming world championships on September 11 in Lincoln. There will be no trials in weights where USAW won an Olympic medal in Tokyo. However, if the medalist decides not to compete in the world then a try out will take place to determine the official entry.

The medalist's weight categories are 57 kg (Thomas Gilman), 74 kg (Kyle Dake), 86 kg (David Taylor) and 97 kg (Kyle Snyder) in men’s freestyle and 50 kg (Sarah Hildebrandt), 57 kg (Helen Maroulis), 68 kg (Tamyra-Mensah Stock) and 76 kg (Adeline Gray) in women’s freestyle.

So far, only medalists in 74 kg, 86 kg, and 97 kg in men's freestyle and 57 kg in women's freestyle have confirmed their participation at the wrestling world championships.

The 125 kg weight category in men’s freestyle will certainly be competitive after Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson pulled out from Lincoln. The 21-year-old has reportedly switched to pro-wrestling. According to the Sports Illustrated report, he has joined WWE.

Meanwhile, 2012 Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs has moved up in the weight class to compete in 79 kg. This will be the first time since 2008 (when he competed in 66 kg) that the American legend has decided to move up in the bracket.

Burroughs missed the Tokyo Olympics after losing against Dake, who won bronze at the Games, in the trials in April.

The wrestling worlds championship will be held from October 2 to 12 in Oslo, Norway.

USA Wrestling World Championships trials Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 11

Session 1: Challenge Tournament: Preliminaries and Quarterfinals 10:00 AM-3:00 PM and Consolation Rounds (All styles)

Session 2: Challenge Tournament: Semifinals and Consolations 5:30 PM-8:30 PM

Sunday, Sept. 12

Session 3: Challenge Tournament: Consolations and 3rd place 10:00 AM-1:30 PM

Session 4: Final two out of three Championship Series 2:00 PM-5:00 PM

