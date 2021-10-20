Vinesh Phogat ‘inspired’ by PM Narendra Modi, thanks him for fulfilling promise

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with her family. The 27-year-old, who recently underwent elbow surgery, was inspired by PM Modi and thanked him for fulfilling his promise.

The Indian prime minister had promised the wrestler to have an interaction with her family.

Vinesh Phogat took to Twitter to express her feelings after meeting PM Modi.

Vinesh Phogat took to Twitter to express her feelings after meeting PM Modi. The former world championship medalist said she was touched by Modi’s enthusiasm and love for sports.

“Great meeting the honorable @narendramodi sir today. His enthusiasm and love for sport is truly boundless. Genuinely touched by your concern for athletes. A big thank you sir for sparing time from your busy schedule to fulfill your promise of interacting with me and my family,” Vinesh Phogat tweeted.

In a photograph posted on Twitter, Vinesh Phogat was seen alongside her mother and brother with the Prime Minister.

Vinesh Phogat returns to training

The Haryana-born wrestler pulled out of the World Championships trials on August 31 after competing in her opening bout. She said that her withdrawal was not due to injury and only felt “dizziness”.

In September, she underwent elbow surgery. She took to Twitter to give an update on her recovery.

"Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise," Vinesh Phogat tweeted, along with her picture on a hospital bed.

The wrestler has now returned to training. She is currently training lightly and focussed on recovering physically and mentally before returning to competitions.

Vinesh Phogat, who made a shock quarterfinal exit from the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) last month. It was due to her indiscipline. She was eventually let off with a warning.

