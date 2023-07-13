Vinesh Phogat to make highly anticipated return at Budapest Ranking Series 2023

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns to international competition at the Budapest Ranking Series 2023 this week. The tournament, also known as the Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial Wrestling Tournament, starts on Thursday, July 13. It is the final ranking series of the year and ends on July 16.

Vinesh Phogat's participation in the Budapest Ranking Series is significant, considering her recent involvement in protests against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Several women wrestlers, including Vinesh, have accused Singh of sexual harassment. Despite the controversy surrounding the federation, Vinesh is determined to focus on her wrestling career and perform at her best.

The ranking series events carry significant weight for wrestlers, as the points they earn greatly influence their seedings at major competitions, such as the upcoming World Championships. Scheduled to take place from September 16 to 24 in Belgrade, the World Championships also serve as a qualifying event for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Vinesh Phogat, a medalist in the 53 kg category at the Commonwealth Games, will now compete in the 55 kg category in Budapest. She will be part of an 11-member field vying for victory in her weight class.

The 55-kg category at the Budapest Ranking Series will feature formidable opponents. Among them are the United States' Jacarra Gwenisha Winchester, the 2019 world champion, and China's Li Deng, the current U23 Asian Champion. The presence of such accomplished wrestlers in her weight category further raises the level of competition for Vinesh.

With her return to competitive wrestling, Vinesh Phogat aims to prove her mettle once again and make a strong statement in her quest for glory. Despite the challenges and distractions surrounding the sport, Vinesh's determination remains unwavering, and she is ready to take on the world's best wrestlers at the Budapest Ranking Series.

Indian wrestlers set to shine at Ranking Series Tournaments

India is set to showcase its wrestling talent at the upcoming ranking series tournaments, with notable grapplers competing in various weight categories. Among the participants are Sarita Mor, a bronze medalist at the World Championships in the women's 59 kg category; Sujeet in the men's 65kg category; and Sunil Kumar in Greco-Roman wrestling in the 87 kg category.

India has already tasted success in previous ranking series events this year. With two bronze medals each at the Zagreb and Ibrahim Moustafa tournaments, the Indian contingent has shown their mettle. Additionally, they clinched a gold medal, a silver medal, and two bronze medals at the Bishkek ranking series, further bolstering their performance.

Poll : 0 votes