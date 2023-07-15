Vinesh Phogat opts out of the Budapest Ranking series, Sangeeta Phogat takes the stage

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has decided to skip the Polyák Imre and Varga János Memorial Budapest Ranking Series, marking her return to competitive wrestling after a 10-month hiatus. Vinesh had been the center of attention, having also led a protest against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

While Vinesh has chosen not to participate in the event, her cousin Sangeeta Phogat will be representing India in the 59 kg category. Sangeeta's first match will be against Jennifer Page Rogers from the United States.

Vinesh's last competitive appearance was at the World Championships in Budapest, where she won a bronze medal in September 2022. The UWW website still indicates her participation in the opening round against Areana Louise Villaescusa from the USA. If she advances past the first round, Vinesh will face Li Deng from China in the quarterfinals.

The tournament originally included Sarita Mor in the women's 59kg category, Sujeet in the men's 65kg category, and Sunil Kumar in the 87kg category. However, they subsequently decided to withdraw from the competition.

Vinesh's decision to skip the Ranking Series suggests that she may be focusing on other aspects of her training or strategic preparation for upcoming events. Her absence in Budapest opens up opportunities for other wrestlers to showcase their skills and compete on the international stage.

Wrestling enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Sangeeta Phogat's performance and that of other Indian wrestlers in the Ranking Series. It is an opportunity for them to gain valuable experience and make their mark in the wrestling world.

Uncertainty surrounds the Asian Games Wrestling trials as protesting Wrestlers seek extensions

The Asian Games trials for wrestling are in limbo as six protesting wrestlers have requested an extension until August 10 to prepare. They claim that their protest has left them in suboptimal physical condition for the trials. The ad hoc panel of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) initially scheduled the trials to take place on June 22-23.

However, it is currently uncertain whether the wrestlers who are protesting will choose to participate in the trials or not. These prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh and Sangeeta Phogat, protested against former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual abuse.

The Delhi police have filed a chargesheet against Singh. The final decision regarding the participation of the protesting wrestlers in the Asian Games trials is still unknown. The athletes seek additional time to regain their physical shape after their protest, which has brought attention to the serious allegations they have made.