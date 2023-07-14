Vinesh Phogat warned by NADA for whereabouts failure

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is currently under scrutiny by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for not complying with the Anti-Doping Rules regarding whereabouts requirements. NADA issued a notice to Phogat on Thursday, and she has been given two weeks to respond. Being a part of NADA's Registered Testing Pool, the wrestler will have to strictly adhere to the regulations to avoid a doping ban.

This initial warning calls for compliance as a subsequent violation could result in a severe outcome. It remains to be seen how Phogat responds to the allegations of non-compliance. Vinesh Phogat recently received a notice from NADA stating her apparent failure to comply with the whereabouts requirements of the ADR. The notice serves as a formal notification and invites her to provide any comments before a final decision is made.

Vinesh Phogat was previously informed via email about her inclusion in the Registered Testing Pool on March 8, 2022, and December 12, 2022. Phogat, a pool member, must provide daily whereabouts and be available for testing at declared locations, as per international standards. It remains to be seen how the veteran wrestler will address the allegations and respond to the notice from NADA.

In her most recent Whereabouts Filing on June 27 at 10:00 PM, Vinesh declared her availability for testing in Sonipat, Haryana. However, the Doping Control Officers (DCOs) sent by NADA were unable to locate her at the specified location during the designated time for testing. Consequently, NADA's review of the case indicated the presence of all elements constituting a missed test, implying a whereabouts failure on Vinesh's part.

The notice urges Vinesh to respond within 14 days and accept responsibility for the Whereabouts Failure or provide a detailed explanation if she disagrees with the allegations. If she claims her presence at the location, she needs evidence to explain why DCOs couldn't find her. If Vinesh was absent, she must provide a detailed explanation for not updating the whereabouts filing without accepting negligence.

Vinesh Phogat's NADA Notice: A twist in the tale amidst protests against Brij Bhushan Singh

Vinesh Phogat, the reigning Asian Games champion in wrestling, has received a notice from NADA for alleged non-compliance with anti-doping regulations. Notably, Vinesh was part of a group of wrestlers who protested against sexual harassment allegations made against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

The notice comes as a setback for Vinesh, who was scheduled to make her return to competitive wrestling at the Budapest Ranking Series in 2023. The situation adds further complexity to her already eventful journey. The response from Vinesh regarding the notice will determine the course of action in this matter.

