WFI Elections set for August 12

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has finally announced the much-awaited date for their elections after multiple delays. On August 12, the electoral process will take place, marking an important moment for the wrestling community.

However, the state of Maharashtra will not be participating in the polls as both rival factions have been declared ineligible by the Returning Officer, Justice MM Kumar. Initially scheduled for July 6, the elections were rescheduled to July 11 due to protests from disaffiliated state bodies in Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

These state bodies claimed that their dismissal was unjust, leading to a hearing by the ad hoc panel. The polls scheduled for July 11 couldn't proceed as the Gauhati High Court intervened and stayed the elections.

The court took this step in response to a request from the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA) seeking participation in the electoral process. The Supreme Court later intervened and allowed the elections to take place, clearing the way for August 12.

The electoral college will consist of 48 members representing 24 state bodies, all of whom possess voting rights. The nomination process for various posts will begin on August 1. After that, thorough scrutiny of the nominations will be carried out, and the final list of candidates will be published on August 7.

If required, voting will take place on August 12, allowing members to elect their representatives. The election day holds immense significance as it will shape the future direction of the WFI and its governance.

WFI Elections in Turmoil: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh barred from contesting

The WFI faced suspension of all activities by the sports ministry due to allegations of sexual harassment against the national body president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

An oversight committee was appointed to investigate, and despite receiving bail in the case, Brij Bhushan is ineligible to contest elections according to Sports Code guidelines. Interestingly, attention now shifts to whether his son, Karan, who heads the UP Wrestling Association, will contest the elections.