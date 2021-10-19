WFI planning to change its Olympic selection process, final decision after AGM meet on Nov 12

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is looking to change its Olympic selection process and will discuss it on November 12 at the Annual General Meeting. The national body will meet to discuss amendments to the WFI constitution in Nandininagar, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Senior National Championships which will be held at the same place from November 19 to 21.

Some of the key topics on the agenda to be discussed at the WFI AGM will be the preparation for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and 2024 Olympic Games.

“We are still discussing it internally. Nothing is final yet. The Olympic selection policy will be one of the main agendas in the AGM. We will see what happens after the meeting,” a WFI official told Sportskeeda.

Earlier, the WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had clarified that they would make radical changes to their selection procedure to improve medal chances at marquee events including the Paris Games.

Only one member from each affiliated unit will be attending the upcoming AGM, as confirmed by WFI Secretary General VN Prasood.

“Keeping in view of the current epidemic, it is decided that one member from each affiliated unit will be allowed to attend the meeting," he said.

India bagged two medals in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. While Ravi Dahiya clinched silver, Bajrang Punia won bronze.

WFI to also discuss 2022 national calendar

The WFI will also discuss the 2022 national calendar at the AGM meeting, which will include allotment of the 2022 Cadet National Championship, 2022 U-15 National Championship, 2022 Senior National Championship, 2022 Junior National Championship, 2022 U-23 National Championship, and 2022 Traditional Wrestling.

Meanwhile, Anshu Malik is planning to put in a request to the WFI for a personal coach. Her father Dharamvir Malik said it is necessary to take Anshu’s performance to the next level.

“I have been training her since childhood," he said. "But even my training has limits which I think I have reached. She has already become a world class wrestler, now to reach to the next level, she needs someone better than me."

