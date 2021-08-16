WFI plans to hold trials for Wrestling World Championships by September first week

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is planning to conduct the selection trials for the world championships by the first week of September. The federation will resume its national camp at the Sports Authority of India in Sonepat and Lucknow in August last week, post which the trials will be held. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, a WFI official said:

“We have yet to decide the final dates for the selection trials for the wrestling world championship, but we plan to conduct them as soon as the camp resumes. In all probability, it will be held by end of September first week."

This is the first major wrestling competition after the Tokyo Olympics. It will be a good opportunity for the likes of Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and world medalist Rahul Aware to return to action. However, some might even miss the Worlds scheduled in Oslo, Norway from October 2.

ALSO READ: WFI to give new contract to Ravi Dahiya's foreign coach, doubt persists over Bajrang Punia's coach

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, 2020 Asian champion Divya Kakran and Sonam Malik may not be allowed to contest at the trials.

Vinesh was suspended by WFI for indiscipline during the Olympics. She sent an apology but a final decision on it is yet to be taken. Sonam and Divya were also given notice, and the disciplinary committee will take the final call on their participation.

Ravi Dahiya plans to compete in 61 kg weight category at the Wrestling World Championship

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya plans to compete in the 61 kg which is a non-Olympic weight class.

The Haryana wrestler punched a ticket to Tokyo with a bronze medal at the 2019 Wrestling World Championships. Now that the Games are a talk of the past, he now has set sight on the future.

"If I compete at the world championship in Oslo, I will compete in 61kg instead of 57kg," the 23-year-old said.

Maintaining weight has always been an issue for Ravi, who competes in the lowest weight bracket in men’s freestyle. There has been speculation that Ravi could move to 65kg, where Bajrang Punia currently competes. However, the youngster does not want to look that far ahead at the moment.

“I have not thought much about changing the weight category. It is still three years to go for the Paris Olympics, so I have time for it,” he added.

Ravi Dahiya’s foreign coach Kamal Malikov has returned to Russia. The WFI is planning to give a new contract to the wrestling coach after a satisfactory performance at the Olympics.

Edited by Diptanil Roy