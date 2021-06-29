WFI plans training camp for Indian women's team in July ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Wrestling Federation of India is planning a training camp for women wrestlers in July ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The camp will be held in Hungary, after which Indian grapplers will fly to Tokyo.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of WFI, said:

“A preparatory camp is needed for our Tokyo Olympic-bound wrestlers. We are planning a camp in Hungary on July 16. From there, the team will directly fly to Tokyo."

Currently, Vinesh Phogat (53 kg) and Anshu Malik (57 kg) are the two Indian women wrestlers training abroad. While Anshu stayed back to train in Warsaw after the Poland Open Ranking Series, Vinesh, who won gold in the same competition, has returned to Budapest.

Anshu Malik to return to India

Anshu had secured the Tokyo Olympic berth in April at the Asian Qualifiers. The 19-year was scheduled to compete at the Poland Open earlier this month but withdrew after suffering a bout of fever. After recovery, she trained with Vinesh for a week-long camp in Warsaw.

ALSO READ: 29 days to Tokyo Olympics - The confusion that led to KD Jadhav missing out on an Olympic gold

The youngster was supposed to travel with Vinesh to train in Hungary and Estonia. But the plan was called off. She is now training with senior wrestler Anita Sheoran and coach Kuldeep Malik. The Haryana-born will continue her Tokyo Olympic preparations in Poland until July 11.

She will then return to India to get her parents' blessing before leaving for Japan for her maiden Olympics.

“She wants to return to India to take her parents blessings. Also, she needs to get the second dose of Covishield. Once she returns, the entire team will leave for Hungary,” Tomar added.

Seema Bisla (50 kg) and Sonam Malik (62 kg) are the two other Olympic-bound wrestlers. The duo had skipped the Poland Open to nurse their injuries. They will join Vinesh Phogat in Budapest.

ALSO READ: Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia seeded second for Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Dahiya ranks fourth

The Tokyo Olympics preparatory women’s team camp will end on July 27.

Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia will join Bajrang Punia to prepare for Tokyo Olympics

Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia finally got the clearance to travel to Russia and train with Bajrang Punia until the Tokyo Olympics.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Tokyo Olympics seeding is good news for India's Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia

The duo have been in Warsaw since the start of June. They were part of the Indian contingent for the Poland Open. While Ravi won a silver medal in the 61kg category, Deepak Punia (86 kg) withdrew due to an elbow injury. They will leave for Vladikavkaz on Tuesday evening (today).

The Tokyo Olympics wrestling event will begin on August 1.

Edited by Diptanil Roy