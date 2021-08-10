WFI suspends Vinesh Phogat “temporarily”, asks wrestler to give explanation for indiscipline by August 16

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday handed a “temporary” suspension to star wrestler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during the Tokyo Olympics.

Phogat, who lost in the quarterfinals after a crushing loss by ‘fall’, has been asked to give an explanation for the charge of misbehavior by August 16.

READ| Sonam Malik returns to the drawing board, set sights on World Championships in October

Vinesh Phogat, who had traveled directly to Tokyo from Hungary where she had been training since late April, had refused to stay at the Games Village. Furthermore, she even denied training with another Indian contingent and chose to wear a Nike singlet over the official Shiv Naresh attire.

“This is just unacceptable. She has been handed her suspension and barred from all wrestling activities. She cannot compete in any nation or other domestic event until she files a reply. After this WFI will make a final decision,” a WFI official told Sportskeeda.

The International Olympic Association (IOA) officials in Tokyo reported that Vinesh Phogat created a ruckus when she was allotted a room near her Indian teammates. She argued that she might contract the COVID-19 virus since the three wrestlers – Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik and Seema Bisla – had traveled from India.

“This is completely unacceptable. Is this how a senior wrestler behaves? What example does it set for the ones who look up to them for inspiration?” the official added.

Vinesh Phogat won her first bout against Sofia Mattson but lost in the quarter-finals against Vanesa Kaladzinskaya.

Meanwhile, Sonam Malik has been given a notice for misconduct. The 19-year-old was supposed to collect her passport from the WFI office before leaving. Instead, she asked SAI officials to do so on her behalf.

“These kids, they now think they have become some superstars. They have not even achieved anything yet and already have so much attitude. This is not done,” the WFI official said.

Sonam Malik also returned without a medal from her debut at the Olympics.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar