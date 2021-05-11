WFI to take final call on Tokyo Olympics preparatory camp next week

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will take a call on the venue for the Tokyo Olympics preparatory camp next week, Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar informed.

With the Sports Authority of India (SAI) closing training centres due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the WFI will have a discussion next week to zero in on the venue.

India will be sending an eight-member wrestling contingent for the Tokyo Olympics – the same they had at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The wrestlers generally train in Sonepat (men) and Lucknow (women), but both are closed now.

The likes of Ravi Dahiya (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg) had already sealed their Tokyo Olympics berths in the 2019 World Championships.

The latest to book their Tokyo Olympics slots were Sumit Malik (125kg), Seema Bisla (50kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Maik (62kg).

Many congratulations to wrestler Seema Bisla as she secures a Tokyo 2020 quota in women's 50kg at World Olympic Qualifier in Bulgaria. She becomes 4th woman & 8th overall wrestler to qualify. With this India equals its previous best qualification of 8 wrestlers from 2016 Olympics

“Next week, we plan to have a meeting with the coaches and officials of the WFI to chalk out future plans. We will also check with SAI when they plan to open up training centres. But as of now, there are no government facilities to conduct a national camp for the core group of wrestlers who have qualified for Olympics,” Tomar was quoted as saying to IANS.

The decision to close the SAI centres came after several athletes and coaching staff at national camps in Lucknow and Sonepat tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Tomar said the WFI will write to SAI to allow them to conduct camps for the Tokyo Olympics-bound wrestlers in small groups.

“We will also send a proposal to SAI and check whether they will allow us to conduct camp for a small group of wrestlers,” said Tomar.

According to sources, it is learnt that Tokyo Olympics-bound Vinesh Phogat is currently in Bulgaria training at present – a stint that she had requested earlier via TOPs.

Sumit qualifies for Olympics!



Many congratulations to Sumit Malik as he qualifies for Tokyo 2020 in men's 125 kg freestyle wrestling after reaching the final at the World Qualifier in Sofia. He becomes the 4th male and 7th overall wrestler to qualify.

India has five Olympic medals in wrestling till now

India hasn't had much success in wrestling at the Summer Olympics. Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav (1952) was the first Indian wrestler to win an Olympic medal (bronze). Sushil Kumar broke the medal drought when he bagged bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Since then, India has grabbed at least one medal in all editions to date, with Sushil Kumar bagging his second Olympic medal (silver) in 2012. Yogeshwar Dutt (2012) and Sakshi Malik (2016) have also won Olympic bronze.