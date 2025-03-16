Why will Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat not play the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship?

Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat has withdrawn from the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship selection trials due to a reported muscle injury. The trials, held at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on March 15, saw 30 wrestlers secure their spots for the upcoming championship in Amman, Jordan, from March 25 to 30.

Ad

However, Aman’s absence has raised concerns within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Aman was expected to compete in the men’s 57kg freestyle category but pulled out, citing an injury.

He was not the only one to miss the trials, as National Games gold medalist Mohit, along with Yash Tushir (74kg), Anuj (70kg), and Shravan (70kg), also withdrew due to respective injuries.

WFI not happy with Aman Sehrawat's withdrawal

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) recently regained recognition after the Sports Ministry revoked its suspension on March 11. The federation had been suspended in December 2023 due to governance issues. The current selection trials marked the first major event under the new WFI administration.

Ad

Trending

To encourage participation, WFI relaxed the weight criteria by 2kg, allowing wrestlers some flexibility. However, several top wrestlers, including Aman Sehrawat, still withdrew. This did not sit well with WFI officials.

“Aman has withdrawn due to injury. He has recently returned from a training camp in Japan. This is the first trial by the new WFI office bearers, and he should have participated. The Asian Championship is an important tournament,” a WFI official told The Bridge.

Ad

Aman had recently completed a month-long training program at Japan’s Nippon Sports Science University. However, his decision to withdraw upon returning has raised concerns.

“He went there for training after receiving support from a private sponsor and now he says he has picked up an injury and will not compete in the trials. This is not done. All these things we will stop going forward,” the official added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback