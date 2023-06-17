Women wrestlers win three gold and one silver in U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023

The Indian contingent proved their mettle, significantly contributing to the country's medal haul, on the second day of the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023.

The determined women added four medals to the tally, including three gold and one silver. Among them, Neelam stood out competing in the 50kg weight category. She portrayed her agility throughout the contest, which enabled her to clutch the gold medal.

Anjli, competing in the 59kg weight category, showcased her remarkable and unparalleled skills to win another gold medal for India. Another gold medal was won by Harshita, who dominated the 76kg weight category.

Radhika also missed out on a gold medal. Despite that, her exceptional talent won her the sole silver medal of the day for Indian women in the Wrestling Championships 2023.

These women overpowered their opponents, creating a big picture of rising women's sports in the country. Their success does not only bring pride to the nation but also acts as a motivational factor for Indian women, aspiring to become athletes in the future.

India men's GR team shows resilience in U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023

Apart from the women, the Indian men's GR wrestling team also proved their worth in the competition. Lalit, competing in the 55kg category, exhibited exceptional techniques throughout the match which eventually won him a well-deserving bronze medal.

Competing in the 63kg weight category, another Indian man, Ankit pictured resilience. His tactical maneuvers helped him secure another bronze medal for India.

Manoj Kumar competed in the 87kg weight category. He showed brilliant physical prowess and mental fortitude. His agility helped him add another bronze medal to India's medal tally. The men's GR team was able to gather six bronze medals.

The success of the men's GR team in the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 demonstrates young athletes' determination toward the sport. The event also provides the youngsters to compete against the best in their distinct categories, helping them to make their name in the sport, adding to the country's pride.

Poll : 0 votes