World Wrestling Championships: Anshu Malik wins silver, Sarita Mor bags bronze

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Oslo, Peru.

Anshu went down to Olympic medallist Helen Maroulis 4-1 in the women's 57kg category final in Oslo, Norway on Thursday. The American wrestler pinned Anshu during the summit clash.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #WrestleOslo Anshu Malik on the podium. Sling and all but good to see her smiling. Asian Champion and now a🥈 at World Championships. On the rise. #WrestleOslo Anshu Malik on the podium. Sling and all but good to see her smiling. Asian Champion and now a🥈 at World Championships. On the rise. https://t.co/HicXY5Qobf

Apart from Anshu, Wrestler Sarita Mor also scripted history as she clinched a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships on Thursday. Indian grappler Sarita defeated Sweden's Sara Lindborg 8-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the women's 59kg.

Anshu and Sarita joined the Indian women's grapplers elite club with their victories. Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019), have all won medals at the World Championships.

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda #India #TeamIndia SARITA MOR WINS 🥉She beat S Lindborg of 🇸🇪 8-2 to win the 🥉in the 59 Kg category at the Wrestling World Championships, 2021.📸SAI #WrestleOslo SARITA MOR WINS 🥉She beat S Lindborg of 🇸🇪 8-2 to win the 🥉in the 59 Kg category at the Wrestling World Championships, 2021.📸SAI#WrestleOslo #India #TeamIndia https://t.co/apRg0ehBpX

Indian wrestler's Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor's performance at the World Wrestling Championships

It was definitely a remarkable and memorable outing for both the young Indian grapplers.

Anshu started off well and was leading 1-0 in the first half. Maroulis got Anshu in the grip of her arm and pulled her down to pin her. She grabbed Anshu for a take-down move to take a 2-1 lead. She kept the Indian grappler in control.

Maroulis kept twisting the 19-year-old's right arm to get an 'exposure' point, making it 4-1. The American did not loosen her grip and had Anshu's back on the mat to win the championship by fall.

India_AllSports @India_AllSports India at World Wrestling Championship:

Indian Women end their campaign with 2 medals (1 Silver & 1 Bronze):

Silver: Anshu Malik (57kg)

Bronze: Sarita Mor (59kg)

In last edition (2019), Indian Women won one Bronze (Vinesh Phogat). India at World Wrestling Championship:

Indian Women end their campaign with 2 medals (1 Silver & 1 Bronze):

Silver: Anshu Malik (57kg)

Bronze: Sarita Mor (59kg)

In last edition (2019), Indian Women won one Bronze (Vinesh Phogat). https://t.co/OisoujATKv

Sarita stunned the Swede with an early four-pointer lead and added two more points to her tally with a quick take-down. Sarita took a compelling 6-0 lead in the first half and pulled off another stunner to take a 8-0 lead. Sarita conceded a take-down late in the bout but that would not have bothered her. She claimed bronze at the World Wrestling Championships.

Also Read

Among the other Indian wrestlers, Divya Kakran (72kg) lost her repechage round in the morning session to Mongolia's Davaanasan Enkh Amar. Sandeep (55kg), Vikas (72kg), Sajan (77kg) and Harpreet Singh (82kg) have also bowed out of the World Wrestling Championships.

Also read: Anshu Malik fulfils father’s dream with historic win at Wrestling World Championships

Edited by Diptanil Roy