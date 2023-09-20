World Wrestling Championships: Antim Panghal stuns reigning World Champion Dominique Parrish ahead of Asian Games 2023

Antim Panghal, the renowned Indian wrestler hailing from Haryana, is making headlines with her bold performances at the World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. On Wednesday, she surpassed reigning World Champion Dominique Parrish in the opening bout of the tournament, competing in the 53kg category.

Her performance not only stunned Parrish but also the lookouts as she won by a scoreline of 3-2, getting to the round of 16.

On the one hand, five women's wrestlers from the country have exited the competition without winning an Olympic quota or a medal in non-Olympic categories. However, Antim is all set to don her country's jersey proudly in the Asian Games 2023.

Antim Panghal avoided extra points against her to win the crucial match

Unfazed by the initial offensive move, the Haryana-born portrayed her defensive powers by preventing two similar attempts. It successfully helped Antim Panghal avoid any additional points from being scored for the rest of the first period.

As the match continued, Panghal's steadfast defensive strategy persisted in suppressing Parrish's attempts to launch offensive manoeuvres, leaving the American player on the defensive. As a result, it ultimately caused the referee to put her on the clock.

Capturing an opportunity, Panghal somehow managed to take control of the American's left leg and executed a thriving takedown, levelling the playing field. Then, the 19-year-old attempted to capitalize on her position with a leg lace method but was unable to perform it to perfection.

The American wrestler shortly looked herself penalized for passivity, losing a vital point. With this slender lead in her favour, Antim Panghal safeguarded her position until the final bell, turning out as the triumphant wrestler in this hard-fought contest. She is now aiming to thrive in the Asian Games.