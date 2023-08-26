Wrestler Antim Panghal tops World Championship trial; Divya Kakran, Sarita bounce back after losing Asian Games trials

Antim Panghal's impressive run in major events continues as she booked a berth for the upcoming Wrestling World Championships in Belgrade. Sarita Mor and Divya Kakran also headlined the Women's wrestling selection trials for the World Championship.

The young wrestler won the field consisting of three other wrestlers, Manju, Rajni and Pooja, to qualify for the upcoming Wrestling Championships which will take place on September 16. Antim Panghal has also been cleared by the Sports Ministry to participate in the Asian Games 2023.

Antim Panghal has been in fine form for months now. Earlier, she topped the 2022 Asian Games Trials in July. Despite her performance, she was kept on standby after Vinesh Phogat received a direct qualification.

However, Vinesh Phogat has withdrawn from the Asian Games due to injury. In August, Antim Panghal became the first ever Indian woman to defend the U20 World Championships title.

Sarita Mor and Divya Kakran booked a Wrestling World Championships berth

World Championships bronze medalist Sarita Mor had an impressive comeback in the Wrestling World Championships trials to book a berth to Belgrade. The wrestler, who failed the Asian Games trials, won the World Championships Trials to book a spot in the 57 kg category.

Divya Kakran also made an impact in the World Championships trials. Brushing past her disappointment in the Asian Games trials, the Indian lifter booked a place in the 76 kg category.

Antim Kundu, yet another in-form wrestler, won the World Championships trials against Sarika, Monika and Ravita. Antim Kundu recently won a silver medal in the U20 World Championships at Amman.

Apart from Antim, Sarita and Divya- Neelam (50 kg), Neha (55 kg), Sarita (57kg) Manisha (62 kg), Priyanka (68 kg) and Jyoti (76 kg) also won their wrestling selection trails.

Notably, United World Wrestling (UWW) has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for a delay in WFI elections. The Indian wrestlers cannot represent the country because of the suspension. The wrestlers are expected to participate under the banner of UWW as neutral athletes.