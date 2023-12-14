Wrestler Bajrang Punia accuses NADA of conducting dope tests with expired equipments

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Wednesday, December 13, alleged that the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) is conducting dope tests with expired equipment. The Olympic medalist warned youngsters to be careful when dealing with the national agency.

Taking to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, Bajrang showed that the syringes and vials being used are past their expiry date. This was after the NADA officials visited his house to conduct tests.

"This is a very important video for all of us to watch and consider. How do we trust the system if procedures are not followed? How can one ensure that there is no manipulation in the entire process? This can happen to anyone, especially junior athletes," the star Indian grappler wrote on his X post along with the video.

"Please be informed about your rights and procedure related to doping. We urge the concerned authorities to take necessary action and request the athletes to remain alert and exercise utmost caution during such procedures," he added.

Bajrang Punia also clarified that he didn't intend to target any NADA official, but mentioned how they worked on the directions of others, hinting at some administrators. He said in the later part of the video:

"I am not pointing out your mistake. Your superiors are trying to intentionally trap athletes in dope cases.”

Bajrang Punia indicates Brij Bhushan's hand behind doping tests

Bajrang Punia and other top Indian wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have been at the loggerheads with former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. There were allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan, who is also a Member of Parliament.

The wrestlers staged a six-month-long protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in two different periods. This led the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to set up a two-member ad-hoc committee to oversee the functioning of the WFI until fresh elections were held.

Bajrang indicated that Brij Bhushan's administrative connections are behind the doping tests. He cited an anonymous example of a female wrestler who was allegedly targeted by the Kaiserganj MP.

"I won’t take the name but there is a girl, who has been trapped in the doping net by Brij Bhushan because she was not intimidated by him. They offer money to some, threaten some and now, it's time to trap them in doping cases," Bajrang said in the video.

“They themselves told the girl that doping officials are at your house, take care. How do they know there are doping officials at her house? NADA has been banned in the past by WADA [World Anti Doping Agency], yet they continue their lousy ways," he added.

Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik recently met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to request him to exclude anyone close to Brij Bhushan from contesting the upcoming WFI elections.

Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Singh and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran are the frontrunners for the WFI president's post.