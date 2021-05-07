Wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in women's 50kg category

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 50kg category after a stunning semifinal win over Poland’s Anna Lukasiak in the World Olympic Qualifiers in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Seema becomes the eighth wrestler from India and the fourth woman after Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) to earn quota for the Tokyo Games.

The semifinal was being played out cautiously by both contenders, with Seema leading 2-1 midway through the game by virtue of a double-pointer. The Indian, without taking much risk, held on to the lead and earned a ticket to the mega-event that begins on July 23 later this year.

Seema Bisla, who recently won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in Almaty, Uzbekistan, breezed past Belarus’ Anastasiya Yanotava in her first bout. Having collected four points in each of the two periods, the 29-year old signed off from the mat with a score of 8-0 in her favor.

She also outclassed Sweden’s Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren to claim top honors in the quarterfinals with a comfortable 10-2 win. With 43 seconds left in the bout, Seema pinned down her opponent, and the Swedish grappler could not recover.

Nisha and Pooja miss out on Olympic berth

Nisha (68kg) was also aiming for an Olympic berth, but fell prey to Bulgaria’s Mimi Hristova, whose technical superiority was the pivotal factor in the game.

The third woman from India in contention for Tokyo – Pooja (76kg) lost her opening bout to Lithuania's Kamile Gaucaite 3-4 to bow out of the event.

It was yesterday that Sumit Malik (125kg) qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after winning the semifinal in the men’s 125kg category.