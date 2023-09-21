Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman's family protests over Bajrang Punia's direct entry to Asian Games

In the latest development in the world of Indian wrestlers ahead of the Asian Games, Vishal Kaliraman's close friends and family have taken to the streets to protest over the direct entry that was handed to Bajrang Punia for the Asiad.

Vishal won the selection trials for the 65kg freestyle that was held in Delhi. However, given that Punia had already been handed a direct entry to the Asian Games and an exemption from the trials, Kaliraman was kept as a reserve.

On Wednesday, the Indian wrestler's family descended on the streets of Krantiman Park in Haryana to protest what they felt was an unfair decision. The protesters demanded justice for Vishal in a memorandum handed to the Haryana Chief Minister. They also went as far as to burn an effigy of Punia.

Speaking on the issue, Vishal's brother Krishan Kaliraman, said:

“We will protest, go on hunger strike, go to court and do whatever is possible."

Krishan also suggested a match between Punia and his brother, stating that whoever wins should have the chance to head to Hangzhou for the Asian Games.

“If Vishal wins, he should be sent to Hangzhou," he said.

Vishal's mother also gave her opinion on the matter, stating that her son deserved justice.

“He has been training since the age of eight. Now, when the opportunity came, injustice was done to him. He is also the son of the country and should get justice,” she said.

Bajrang Punia accepts challenge, says will fight Vishal Kaliraman after the Asian Games

Meanwhile, Punia has not been one to shy away from the conflict. In a video he shared on X (formerly Twitter), the wrestler said that he accepted Vishal Kaliraman's challenge and would have a match with him after he was home from the Asian Games.

With the wrestling events in Hangzhou slated to begin on October 4, it remains to be seen if the IOC and WFI comment on the protest held by Kaliraman's family.