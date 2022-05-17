Wrestling Federation of India bans heavyweight wrestler Satender Malik for assaulting referee during Commonwealth Games trials

Seasoned Indian freestyle wrestler Satender Malik from the Indian Air Force faces a lifetime ban for physically attacking an official during the national selection trials for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The trials were being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Complex on Tuesday.

This is the first time a wrestler has misbehaved with an official during an event sanctioned by WFI and faces stringent punishment. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the WFI, said:

“Malik has been banned for life as he assaulted the referee during the national selection trials on Tuesday. He will not be able to compete in competitions sanctioned by WFI in the future. A lifetime ban for Malik will set an example to others in the field of wrestling that they shouldn’t lose their temper.”

Malik has been on the fringes of the 125 kg freestyle event. However, on Tuesday he reached the final of the heavyweight category against Mohit. Malik was leading 3-0 in the initial stages of the six-minute bout.

But at a crucial juncture in the exciting contest, Mohit earned two points from a takedown followed by one point to level the scores at 3-3.

With time running out, Malik was at a disadvantage and his coach challenged the referee’s decision to give Mohit three points in a row. The decision tilted the balance in favour of Mohit, who was on his way to earning a ticket to the Commonwealth Games.

Since the mat referee’s decision was challenged, the video footage of the match was reviewed by senior referee Jagbir Singh. After monitoring the video footage, Singh turned down the challenge by Malik’s coach and Mohit was declared the winner in the 125 kg event.

Annoyed at losing his berth for the Commonwealth Games, Malik went on to assault Singh, who was officiating the final of the 57 kg clash between Ravi Dahiya and Aman on the other mat. The final of the 57 kg event also came to a temporary halt.

The scuffle didn’t go down well with the refereeing community officiating the national selection trials and they approached the president of WFI who was present on the occasion. A national-level coach present during the national selection trials said:

“Commonwealth Games trials are hotly contested but the wrestlers shouldn’t lose their temper."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar