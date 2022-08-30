Wrestling Federation of India to send a strong team to Belgrade World Wrestling Championships

Wrestlers competing in men’s 61kg and 70kg freestyle weight categories at the one-day national selection trials for the next month’s World Wrestling Championships faced a challenging task. There was an overwhelming response in the above two weight categories.

The one-day national selection trials for the September 10-18 World Wrestling Championships, to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, took place under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Since WFI didn’t hold trials in the men’s 57kg and 65kg categories, aspiring wrestlers switched to the next weight class, which were 61kg and 70kg.

The WFI exempted 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg) and Olympic Games bronze medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg) from the national selection trials.

Deepak Punia (86kg), who finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, was also given an exemption as he is currently training away in the USA along with Bajrang. Meanwhile, Dahiya is practicing in Russia for the upcoming World Championships.

While Pankaj Malik of Services overpowered a tiring Rahul Aware of Maharashtra to win men’s 61kg bout, Naveen from Haryana established himself as the lead wrestler in the men’s 70kg by defeating Vishal Kaliraman of Railways in the final.

There was an exciting duel in the men’s 74kg final as both Sagar Jaglan and Yash fought tooth and nail to earn a place in the national squad for the Belgrade World Wrestling Championships. However, it was Jaglan’s day as he scored a 3-2 win to 74kg bout.

In the men’s Greco Roman, almost all the bouts were on the expected lines.

The national selection trials for the women’s freestyle event in the World Wrestling Championships were also organised. They took place on Monday in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Indian men's team for World Wrestling Championships

Freestyle Team: Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Pankaj Malik (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Naveen Malik (70kg), Sagar Jaglan (74kg), Deepak Mirka (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Vicky (92kg), Vicky Chahar (97kg), Dinesh Dhankar (125kg).

Greco Roman Team: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (63kg), Ashu (67kg), Vikas (72kg), Sachin (77kg), Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Deepanshu (97kg), Satish (130kg).

